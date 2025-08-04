Sharjah International Marine Sports Club engages 400 youth in summer activities

SHARJAH, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), the Ministry of Sports, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and Sharjah Youth, organised a series of marine, recreational, and training events and activities as part of the "Sharjah Summer - Our Holiday Is Different" initiative.

The 30-day event, held across various cities in Sharjah, saw the participation of more than 400 youth, aiming to develop their skills in a safe and enjoyable environment, amidst a competitive and interactive atmosphere.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, expressed the great success achieved by the summer programme, which witnessed a remarkable turnout from young people and their parents across the emirate.

Al Midfa added, “Through this initiative, we seek to instil a love of marine sports in young people and provide an ideal platform for discovering and developing new talents under the supervision of specialised trainers.”

He noted that cooperation with local and federal authorities was a key factor in the success of this programme, noting that this initiative is part of the club's strategy to build an aware and empowered generation in the marine field, capable of representing the UAE in international forums.

The Chairman of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club confirmed that the club will continue to develop such programmes in the coming period, expanding their scope to include new age groups and increasing the number of certified trainers to ensure the quality of training.