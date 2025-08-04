Korea to host APEC ministerial meeting on food security

SEOUL, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea will host a meeting of agriculture ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies this weekend to discuss measures to bolster food security in the region, officials said Monday.

The meeting will take place in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Sunday under the theme "Driving Innovation in Agri-food Systems for Shared Prosperity," according to officials from Seoul's agriculture ministry.

Ministers from the 21 APEC member economies are expected to attend the upcoming meeting to discuss strategies for enhancing food security in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Yonhap News Agency, this year's meeting will also explore ways to harness artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive agricultural innovation and respond to challenges posed by climate change and supply chain instability.