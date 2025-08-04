'Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing' continues preparations for ILCA Championship

MUSCAT, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team has recorded remarkable performance benchmarks during its ongoing training camp in the coastal area of Ras Al Hadd, Sultanate of Oman, in preparation for upcoming regional and international competitions.

Team members achieved high sailing speeds reaching 30 km/h, despite challenging weather conditions, with wind speeds peaking at 24 knots and wave heights reaching two metres, all within ideal marine conditions where temperatures ranged between 25°C and 28°C.

The team continues its intensive training programme, which runs until 8th August, covering daily distances of approximately 40 kilometres through five hours of training per day.

The Abu Dhabi ILCA 4 team includes a group of promising national talents, namely Abdullah Yahya Al Zubaidi, Abdullah Mohammed Al Niyadi, Omar Qais Qandil, Abdullah Fahad Al Muhairi, Saleh Hassan Al Hammadi, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Bahri, Abdullah Yousuf Al Hammadi, and Saif Tareq Al Marzouqi, under the supervision of coach Patrik Lotomsky.