94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 hours

GAZA, 4th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Palestinian medical sources reported Monday that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of 94 martyrs and 439 wounded individuals in the past 24 hours, including 29 aid-related victims, bringing the total number of aid martyrs to 1,516 and that of injuries to 10,067.

Separately, medical sources confirmed that 6,000 units of blood and blood products arrived in Gaza this evening. The units were donated by Palestinians in the northern governorates and delivered to World Health Organisation (WHO) warehouses in Deir al-Balah, in coordination with the WHO.