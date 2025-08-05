Shams summer programme ignites young minds

SHARJAH, 5th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) successfully concluded the first week of the second edition of its summer programme, with the participation of more than 70 children aged 6 to 16, amidst a vibrant and interactive atmosphere.

The first week reflected Shams' vision of providing an integrated educational and entertainment experience that enables children to develop their intellectual and creative skills in a stimulating and safe environment.

The summer programme was distinguished by its diversity and balance, as it included a group of specialised workshops carefully designed to suit children's interests and meet their future needs. The workshops included theatre and acting activities aimed at enhancing self-confidence and developing expression and speaking skills. A podcast production workshop was also included, allowing children to explore the world of audio and digital media in a simple and interactive manner.

Children also participated in basic drawing workshops that helped hone their artistic and visual skills, along with craft activities that stimulated their creativity and promoted teamwork and free thinking.

The week also featured an inspiring workshop titled "The Little Influencer," where children learned about the principles of content creation and positive influence through social media, reflecting Shams' commitment to connecting children to their digital lives and guiding them toward the conscious and positive use of technology.

The first week's activities were not limited to educational aspects only; they also included fun recreational activities such as mind games, sports, and recycling, which helped instil values of sustainability and environmental awareness among participants.

All activities were supervised by a team of specialised trainers and qualified volunteers to ensure a safe and enriching experience for children.