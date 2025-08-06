UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

NEW YORK, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN Security Council today discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

During a media briefing at the meeting, Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, highlighted the difficult and dangerous conditions facing the residents of the Gaza Strip. He also spoke about the delivery of life-saving food aid to various areas within the Strip.

In this regard, Jenča pointed to the warnings from the UN's partners working in the Strip about a severe food shortage, which is threatening the survival of the population.

In a related context, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a statement confirming that the residents of Gaza are struggling to survive amidst a continuous rise in signs of hunger and famine throughout the Strip.

The statement indicated that the current amount of food supplies entering Gaza does not meet the minimum needs of the population. It also noted that significant obstacles are preventing UN agencies and their humanitarian partners from delivering sufficient quantities of aid and distributing it to the Gazans.