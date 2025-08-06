US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the governments of Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America convened the first High-Level Trilateral Coordination Meeting to address and mitigate threats posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones.

The historic event, which will be co-hosted by the three North American nations, is being viewed as an opportunity to not only showcase the region's unity but also to strengthen their regional partnership. High-level representatives from each country, including Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs and the Executive Director of the White House Taskforce for the FIFA World Cup, were in attendance.

They affirmed in a joint statement their determination to collaborate to share best practices and discuss joint efforts in countering UAS threats. A key part of this initiative was an Industry Roundtable featuring leading companies from all three countries, which aimed to identify policy and technology gaps and explore innovative solutions.

This trilateral coordination meeting is the first in a series of events planned to ensure the safety of the 2026 World Cup. The participating nations have committed to close coordination, information sharing, and joint planning to ensure the event is a celebration of sport and a testament to their shared values and strong partnership.