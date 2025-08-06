Saned reports 21% growth in 'Aman' installation requests during H1

SHARJAH, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Saned Integrated Facilities Management - a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah - reported that 886 Aman devices were installed, and 972 new installation requests were received during the first half of 2025, recording a 21 percent growth compared to the same period in the first half of 2024.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Managing Director of Saned Facilities Management, stated, “At Saned, we have been working for years to develop a smart and fully integrated early warning system, built on the latest international technologies for detecting fires and emergencies and responding to them in real time.”

Al Zarouni added, "Saned’s teams continue to enhance the smart protocols that underpin the Aman system, working to expand its scope by integrating advanced sensing technologies and data analysis tools. This will further strengthen our ability to predict risks and respond swiftly."

The growing demand for the installation of the Aman system is the result of a joint effort between Saned, the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, and Sharjah Civil Defence. This collaboration aims to promote a stronger culture of safety and prevention across the Emirate. As a result, the total number of facilities connected to the Aman system has reached 11,620.

The Aman system links fire alarm systems in facilities directly to the operation room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and the Aman control centre. This ensures immediate alerts in the event of a fire, enabling rapid response.

Aman is powered by advanced technology that detects the exact location of a fire and notifies the relevant emergency teams without delay.