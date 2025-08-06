Sharjah’s top athletes head to training camp in Türkiye

SHARJAH, 6th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council is organising an external training camp in Yalova, Türkiye, from 6th to 17th August. The camp includes standout players in team sports - basketball, volleyball, and handball - from Sharjah’s clubs as part of the council’s annual training programmes abroad.

A total of 60 players are participating, selected after week-long training sessions. They represent nine clubs: Sharjah, Al Bataeh, Al Hamriyah, Mleiha, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and Kalba, with 20 athletes per sport.

Mohammed Obaid Al Hassaan, Director of Sports Affairs and Development at the Council, leads the delegation along with 12 technical and administrative staff members.

The camp features daily sessions under the supervision of European coaches, focused on skill exchange and exposure to global tactics, alongside a series of friendly matches aimed at enhancing player performance and broadening their sporting perspective.

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Council, emphasised that the annual overseas camps reflect the Council’s vision to raise the capabilities of top athletes and enhance their exposure. He stressed the importance of such experiences for both players and technical staff, hoping the camp will benefit Sharjah clubs and help develop national-level talents.