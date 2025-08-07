‘Mubaderoon 8’ programme cultivates youth through volunteerism

SHARJAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The "Mubaderoon 8" field youth volunteer programme, organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) and targeting girls and boys aged 13 to 17, began from 4th to 14th August with broad participation from government agencies and institutions.

The programme aims to instil a culture of volunteer work and develop human values and life skills among participants through a series of field programmes and training courses.

The programme includes four volunteer initiatives implemented over a two-week period. The first activity began on 4th August, with the "Quench Your Thirst" volunteer programme, in collaboration with the Social Education Department. Participants from both groups prepared and distributed meals to the working class, an activity that promotes a sense of responsibility and teamwork.

The programme also coincided with a training course titled “The Art of Volunteering and Community Responsibility”.

On Tuesday, the "Patients' Happiness" volunteer programme was implemented in collaboration with Sharjah hospitals. Gifts were prepared and presented to patients during field visits, an initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and humanitarian values. A workshop on teamwork skills and event organisation was also held.

On Wednesday, participants headed to the elderly care home to implement the "Mahasin Al Birr" programme, which includes interactive sessions with the elderly and purposeful social activities that promote values of compassion and community engagement.

The first week concludes on Thursday at Sharjah International Airport with the "Let Your Travel Be Enjoyable" volunteer programme. This programme included distributing awareness leaflets to travellers about prohibited items in carry-on luggage, a practical training programme that strengthens public speaking skills, influences, and builds confidence.

The same programmes are scheduled to continue during the second week, from 11th to 14th August, enhancing practice and repetition to effectively acquire values and skills.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department at SSSD, emphasised that the programme represents an important milestone in shaping young men and women's awareness of the concept of community giving.

Al Hammadi added that the department is keen to offer quality volunteer programmes that align with the aspirations of the new generation and give them the opportunity to practice the principles of volunteer work, enhancing their self-confidence and preparing them to become effective leaders in the near future.