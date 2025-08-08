Shams concludes its summer programme’s second edition

SHARJAH, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) recently wrapped up its second summer programme, which offered two exciting weeks of learning and fun for children aged 6 to 16.

Taking place at the Shams Business Centre, the programme attracted more than 70 kids and ran from 28th July to 7th August. It aimed to provide a lively and engaging environment where children could enhance their creative and intellectual skills safely.

The summer programme included a variety of activities tailored to capture the children's interests. It featured topics like theatre and acting, helping kids build their confidence and public speaking abilities. There were also sessions on podcast creation, where participants learned about digital media, and a "Little Influencer" workshop that taught them how to create content and promote positive messages on social media.

The programme also included workshops focused on artificial intelligence, arts and crafts, and recycling to help raise awareness about sustainability and environmental care.

Adnan Al Mansouri, Director of Media Talent Development at Sharjah Media City, expressed pride in the programme, stating that this year they managed to deliver a diverse and enriching experience that combined learning with entertainment. He emphasised their commitment to continue improving and expanding future summer programmes to meet the evolving interests of children and their families, while also nurturing emerging media talent.

The programme concluded with a festive ceremony honouring all the participants, celebrating its success in achieving its educational goals.