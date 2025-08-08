Global-level preparations to host Badminton Cup begin in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) -- With the support of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, preparations are underway for the first-ever Badminton World Cup.

This event is set to take place in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, from 11th to 14th December 2025. The organising committee recently held its first meeting at the Sharjah Sports Council to discuss various topics related to the tournament.

The Badminton World Federation has announced that Sharjah will host the first-ever outdoor badminton championship, organised by the UAE Badminton Federation in collaboration with the Sharjah Sports Council.

The meeting was led by Abdulmalik Mohammed Jani, Chairman of the Organising Committee, in the presence of Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, the committee’s Vice Chairman, and several other committee chairs who are responsible for various aspects of organising the tournament.

During the meeting, the team reviewed how to organise the event and divide responsibilities. They discussed the importance of developing local talent and proposed running training workshops for new referees. They also plan to hold promotional events leading up to the tournament to generate excitement and awareness.

Khorfakkan Beach has been selected as the venue for the championship, and a press conference will take place after the European and Asian Championships.