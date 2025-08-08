Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

ABU DHABI, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Registration has opened for the Huairou Great Wall Marathon and the Zayed Charity Run 2025, scheduled for 21st September in Beijing.

The event, organised by the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, marks a cultural and sporting collaboration between the UAE and China, and is part of a global series that includes races in the UAE, Brazil, Egypt, the United States and Hungary.

The Great Wall Marathon will feature over 51,000 runners in a Chinese Athletics Association A1-rated race. The course runs from Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention & Exhibition Centre to Mutianyu Great Wall Travel Area, passing notable cultural sites.

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 2001 to honour the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Charity Run has raised more than $173 million for medical treatments and humanitarian causes worldwide, attracting over 613,000 runners in international editions in New York, Cairo and now Beijing.

Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, will hold a press conference in Beijing on 18th August to announce full details of the event, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Beijing and several Chinese government entities.

Chinese athletes can register via local marathon platforms and WeChat from 8th August, with dedicated channels for participants from the UAE, including Emirati athletes, residents, embassy staff and others on this link: /https://m.mararun.com/html/match.html#/index/8436870480502777?f=mara

Pre-race activities include a robot race, family and People of Determination events on 20th September, and a cultural programme from 19th to 21st September at the Mutianyu Great Wall, culminating in an awards ceremony on 21st September.