Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military exports

LONDON, 9th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and the United Kingdom strongly reject the decision of the Israeli Security Cabinet on 8th August to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.

A joint statement issued by the five countries on Gaza affirmed that the decision will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, and further risk the mass displacement of civilians.

‘’We are united in our commitment to the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to guarantee that both Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity," read the statement.

Following Israel’s decision to expand its military operations, Germany announced it would halt the export of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza war to Israel until further notice.