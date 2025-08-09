Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

WARSAW, 9th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) concluded yesterday evening in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the EAHS, and Chairman of EAHGC Committee.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Harbi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Poland, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS and Vice Chairman of the EAHGC Committee, who both participated in crowning the winners.

This round marked the first European leg of the second edition of the Cup, which will also feature a round in Belgium at the end of August and another in Italy in November.

The competitions took place over two days at the famous Janów Podlaski Stud Farm, with the participation of 63 horses representing 33 owners. The event included qualifying rounds for yearling colts and fillies, as well as two- and three-year-old categories, in addition to mares and stallions. The competition concluded with the final championships for each category.