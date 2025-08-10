UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

NEW YORK, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) -- António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has welcomed the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered by the United States and signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Secretary-General commended the commitment of President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan to dialogue and confidence-building, and praised the efforts made by US President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement.