University of Sharjah fosters blockchain innovation, talent development

SHARJAH, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance Academy, the educational arm of Binance, a leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, to boost a long-term collaboration in blockchain research, education, talent development, and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies at the University of Sharjah, and Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance. The agreement reflects a shared vision to equip students and researchers with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to lead in the evolving blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.

Under the partnership, both entities will collaborate on several strategic initiatives, including the development of specialised academic programmes, joint research projects, capacity-building workshops, and hackathons. The agreement also enables student internship placements, supports startup incubation, and opens the door for expert exchanges and industry-driven mentorship programs.

Prof. Bettayeb commented, “This partnership reinforces the University of Sharjah’s commitment to empowering students and researchers with cutting-edge tools and real-world insights. Collaborating with Binance allows us to integrate global industry expertise into our innovation ecosystem and prepare our graduates to lead in the fast-evolving blockchain sector."

Conlan stated, "Through this collaboration, we aim to support the country’s vision for digital transformation by investing in local talent, research, and education. With over 280 million users globally, Binance brings world-class expertise to help shape the future of Web3 in the UAE and the wider region.”

This MoU is part of the university’s broader strategy to establish Sharjah as a leading regional hub for advanced technologies, digital transformation, and sustainable innovation. It reinforces the role of academia in supporting national and global tech ecosystems through partnerships with industry leaders.