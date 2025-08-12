UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza

NEW YORK, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- UN Chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, on Monday.

"These latest killings highlight the extreme risks journalists continue to face when covering this ongoing war," Dujarric said.

The secretary-general called for an independent and impartial investigation into these killings, he added.

At least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began, said the spokesman. The secretary-general underscored that journalists and media workers must be respected and protected and allowed to carry out their work free from intimidation or harm, Dujarric said.

On another front, Dujarric announced that the international organisation and its partners had gathered food supplies and hygiene kits at the Karem Abu Salem crossing. These were unloaded directly from the trucks before reaching their designated destinations due to the widespread desperation in Gaza. He stated, “People need a reliable lifeline to survive, not just drops of aid.”

He confirmed that aid workers brought fuel from the crossing yesterday, explaining that Israeli authorities are allowing an average of about 150,000 liters of fuel per day. He considered this amount to be far below the minimum required to support life-saving operations for the people of Gaza.

Dujarric added that more than half of the Palestinian Red Crescent's ambulances have stopped working throughout Gaza due to a shortage of fuel and spare parts, which are prohibited from entering the Strip.