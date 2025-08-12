Trump says gold imports won't face duties

WASHINGTON, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump said on Monday that imports of gold (GC=F) to the US would not face a tariff.

"Gold will not be Tariffed!" Trump wrote on social media.

Gold futures were little changed after Trump's post. Prices for the metal slid on Monday.

The White House had said last week that the administration would issue a new policy clarifying whether gold bars would be subject to duties after a US government agency said they would, prompting chaos and confusion in the market.