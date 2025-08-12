18 Abu Dhabi hospitals honoured for maternal, infant health monitoring efforts

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and Khalifa University, celebrated the achievements of 18 hospitals across Abu Dhabi for their outstanding role in implementing the Emirate’s first population-based maternal and infant health monitoring programme.

The programme, launched in 2023, aims to transform maternal and child healthcare by integrating behavioural, social, economic, and clinical data to comprehensively monitor the pregnancy and postnatal journeys of mothers and infants. It serves as a foundation for evidence-based policymaking and proactive health interventions across the Emirate.

The hospitals recognised are: Corniche Hospital, Danat Al Emarat Hospital, Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, Madinat Zayed Hospital, Kanad Hospital, Tawam Hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, NMC Royal Women’s Hospital LTD, Burjeel Hospital LLC, NMC Specialty Hospital LTD – Abu Dhabi, Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital, Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital, NMC Royal Hospital LTD Khalifa City, NMC Royal Hospital LTD MBZ City, LLH Hospital Al Musaffah, LLH Hospital – Musrief, Medeor 24x7 Hospital and Burjeel Medical City.

Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact at ECA, said, “In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we’ve established a programme that listens to mothers, captures their lived experiences and provides valuable insights into how pregnancy journeys affect both maternal and child health. This in-depth understanding is helping us tailor support and care that reflect the real needs of families across our community.”

Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, stated, “This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a world-class, prevention-focused public health ecosystem. The Maternal and Infant Health Monitoring Programme harnesses real-time data to help us deeply understand the factors shaping maternal and child health, and to design interventions that are timely, targeted, and equitable.”

The core objectives of the monitoring programme include generating real-time insights to improve maternal and infant health outcomes, with a focus on breastfeeding rates, maternal nutrition, mental health, and birth weight, and understanding the social and behavioural factors that lead to low birth weight babies by identifying and addressing social determinants of health, enabling proactive interventions and long-term support.

The programme was first piloted in 2023 at Corniche Hospital, Danat Al Emarat Hospital, Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, and Madinat Zayed Hospital. Randomised participation ensured broad demographic representation and yielded highly positive engagement from mothers.

By mid-2025, the initiative expanded to 18 hospitals across the Emirate, with over 3,417 mothers participating to date.

