Youth backbone of nations, makers of tomorrow, builders of future: TRENDS

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to empowering young people and preparing young research and leadership cadres capable of driving positive change in societies, considering them the backbone of nations, the makers of tomorrow, and the builders of the future.

Marking International Youth Day, observed annually on 12th August, the centre underscored the occasion as a key platform to discuss youth issues and explore ways to harness their potential as partners in shaping national futures.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said investing in youth potential is an investment in the future of nations. He added that TRENDS’ strategy is committed to providing an enabling environment that empowers youth to turn their ideas into tangible development projects.

Dr. Al-Ali explained that TRENDS supports young researchers and thinkers through specialised programmes focused on developing research and scientific skills, equipping them with strategic analysis tools in line with the highest international standards.

The centre also offers advanced training opportunities in partnership with leading training institutes and universities, aimed at enhancing youth capabilities and fostering innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, public policy, strategic and future studies, and cybersecurity.

Al-Anoud Al-Hosani, Chairperson of the TRENDS Youth Research Council, stated that the council plays an active role in enhancing the contribution of youth in various fields of scientific research, while affirming their role as future leaders and partners in the development and nation-building process.