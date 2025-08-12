Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

SEOUL, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and United States President Donald Trump will hold their first summit in Washington on 25th August to discuss ways to bolster the two nations' alliance and cooperation in advanced industries, the Korean presidential office said Tuesday.

Lee will depart for a three-day visit to the United States on 24th August, Presidential Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters, according to Yonhap News Agency.

This marks Lee's first visit to the US since he took office in early June.