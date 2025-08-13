UAE to compete in opening round of Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirati champion Rashid Al Mulla, from Team Abu Dhabi of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, will take part in the opening round of the Aquabike World Championship – Freestyle category, set to be held on Lake Toba, Indonesia, from 15th to 17th August.

Al Mulla is ranked among the world’s top athletes in this category and has previously claimed the world title six times, in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

He also achieved a standout result in last year’s final round on Lake Toba, scoring a perfect 147 points.