MoHRE completes over 18 million smart transactions in H1 2025

DUBAI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has completed more than 18 million smart transactions for customers in the first half of 2025, a notable figure demonstrating its digital readiness and highlighting the advancements it has made with smart digital services.

The figure reflects the ministry’s efforts to strengthen its role as a global leader in labour market services, in line with the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” vision to become the world’s most prosperous and fastest-growing society.

Statistics compiled by MoHRE indicated a growing customer demand for its smart services, underscoring their efficiency, reliability, and ability to meet the labour market’s evolving needs in light of the UAE’s remarkable economic growth.

The ministry’s efforts in developing smart services present an exemplary model for its sustainable journey towards the future by leading continuous development plans and programmes, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into all stages of operations, and launching AI-based initiatives and projects to support contemporary business models and ensure advanced accuracy and reliability in accomplishing tasks.

Furthermore, the ministry’s accomplishments serve a number of objectives, from advancing the implementation of the UAE’s ambitious plans and strategies, to meeting the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme’s requirements, providing pioneering government services, fulfilling the government’s ambitions to be a leader in digital transformation, and helping achieve the goals of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

These advancements also support the government’s strategic goals regarding the ministry’s role in establishing the world’s most prosperous society, a leading global hub for the new economy and the world’s most sophisticated and advanced ecosystem.

MoHRE’s smart services system meets customers’ highest security and reliability requirements, offering speed, efficiency, and ease of use. The highly competitive system satisfies all business requirements, while ensuring customer happiness and satisfaction with the ministry’s services.

The ministry has launched more than 100 smart services on its website and smart application, and provided a variety of smart digital options for users to get in touch, in addition to upgrading its offerings to instant services, and reducing the number of required documents, among other offerings.

