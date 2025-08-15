TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory will participate, through its virtual office in Egypt, in the second edition of the Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025, scheduled to take place from 19th to 21st August in New Alamein City, Egypt.

The summit, themed “Innovative Media... Pioneering Work”, is organised by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and the Egyptian Cabinet.

The event will explore the evolving role of media in shaping the future of industries and businesses across the Middle East. It will also include the signing of cooperation and partnership agreements, in addition to panel discussions on the future of journalism, television, podcasts, digital platforms, and the use of artificial intelligence in various business sectors.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, emphasised that the centre’s participation reflects its strategic commitment to empowering youth and enhancing their creative capacities in both research and media.

He noted that young people are central to TRENDS' mission, as the centre aims to maximise their role in shaping the future through science, knowledge, and innovation.