US-Russia summit begins in Alaska

ALASKA, 15th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began today in the US state of Alaska.

The summit is scheduled to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war along with a number of issues of mutual concern.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said that the meeting, initially planned as a personal face-to-face encounter between Trump and Putin, has now been expanded to include three members from each side.

The US delegation comprises Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, while the Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Yuri Ushakov.