Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

KYIV, 16th August, 2025 (WAM) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has supported a proposal for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. The specifics of the negotiations are expected to be discussed with US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington on Monday, 18 August.

According to Ukrainian National News Agency (Ukrinform), Zelensky made the announcement on Telegram following a conversation with Trump.

“We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelensky said.

“We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners,” Zelensky added.

He emphasised that Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace.