Strong start for UAE Muay Thai Youth Open Championship with 422 fighters from 49 clubs

DUBAI, 16th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Muay Thai Youth Open Championship kicked off on Friday, 15 August, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, launching three days of high-level competition that brings together 422 young fighters representing 49 clubs from across the UAE and beyond.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the championship is part of the federation’s ongoing efforts to support the growth of the sport and provide young athletes with the best opportunities to develop their skills on the path to international excellence. The event also serves as a key step as the UAE prepares to host the IFMA Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi next month.

The opening day was attended by Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, and Ali Khoury, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, underscoring the strong ties and shared commitment to advancing the sport.

The first day of competition featured 77 bouts across age groups ranging from 10 to 17 years old, with athletes competing in more multiple weight categories. Supervised by a team of 30 referees, the opening rounds laid the groundwork for the semi-finals and finals. The final day of the championship will take place on Sunday, 17 August, followed by the crowning of the champions.