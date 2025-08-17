UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is witnessing a distinguished summer tourism season, attracting residents and visitors from across the world to enjoy a wide range of cultural, heritage, and entertainment festivals and events.

This comes amid the country’s climate of safety, stability, tolerance, and openness to diverse cultures and peoples.

The UAE has successfully overcome the challenges of hot weather, transforming summer tourism into a thriving season that draws large numbers of visitors to spend their holidays. This success is supported by major promotional campaigns, attractive hotel offers, discount seasons, and large-scale indoor entertainment events, underpinned by world-class infrastructure.

Preliminary data indicates a notable rise in hotel occupancy across the UAE during the current summer season, ranging from 60 to 70 percent in July and the first half of August.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is experiencing an exceptional summer tourism season, underscoring its distinction as a global destination that combines modernity, comfort, and security, thanks to a fully integrated environment that ensures premium tourism, smart infrastructure, and meticulous organisation.

He added that these achievements are the result of the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is keen to consolidate the country’s position as a prosperous and secure nation that embraces innovation across all sectors and places people at the heart of its priorities through investments in quality of life and societal stability.

The UAE this summer is hosting a wide variety of cultural and entertainment events across its emirates, including seasonal festivals, shopping promotions, family activities, and tourism initiatives targeting visitors from the region and the world. Cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah have become leading travel destinations, offering a balance between heritage and modernity.

What distinguishes the UAE experience is not only the diversity of tourism choices, but also the safety and stability that the country guarantees around the clock. The UAE continues to rank highly in global indices of personal security, community safety, and quality of public services. This efficiency provides visitors with a constant sense of reassurance and comfort throughout their stay.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan highlighted that security is a central factor in making the UAE a preferred family destination, where residents and visitors alike can enjoy public facilities, nightlife, and smooth intercity travel in a tolerant, culturally open, and respectful environment.

He further noted that the positive image of the UAE’s summer tourism is closely tied to the nation’s sustainable development strategy in tourism, including the adoption of smart infrastructure that enhances the visitor experience from arrival to departure. These achievements reflect the UAE’s strategic vision, balancing economic development, social stability, and human well-being.

The UAE is particularly focused this summer on attracting family and event-driven tourism, with a series of festivals and activities across the country.

Abu Dhabi hosted numerous heritage events, including the 21st Liwa Dates Festival, which attracted about 144,685 visitors, and the Historic Dalma Race Festival, in addition to global sporting events such as the 6th IMMAF Youth World Championships, which recorded participation from over 1,000 athletes representing 60 countries.

Dubai is currently hosting Dubai Summer Surprises until 31st August, offering an exciting mix of shopping, raffles, prizes, entertainment, and cultural activities for residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities.

Sharjah Summer Promotions is also drawing residents and visitors to events that boost the emirate’s tourism and commercial activity while providing consumers with a unique shopping experience.