Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunities for citizens at Sustainable Waterfalls project

DUBAI, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta has launched 14 new investment and commercial opportunities at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project.

These opportunities, offered through Dubai Municipality, aim to empower local citizens, creating job opportunities, and supporting sustainable economic and social development in the region.

All retail spaces at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls will be allocated to Emiratis residing in Hatta, free of charge, for a one-year period — providing a springboard for small businesses and productive families to grow within one of the UAE’s most scenic and culturally rich destinations.

The initiative supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Hatta Development Master Plan, and the objectives of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta by creating investment opportunities for citizens. It also supports both the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aim to position Dubai among the world’s top three cities for tourism, while fostering inclusive economic development and environmental sustainability.

Spanning a total area of 750 square metres, the new investment opportunities include: four restaurants, four retail stores and six food and beverage kiosks.

The spaces will offer a variety of experiences including Emirati, Arabic, Western, and traditional cuisine, as well as local cafes, equipment rentals, and souvenir and gift shops. These projects aim to stimulate tourism, support local culture, and promote economic self-sufficiency for Hatta residents.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “For the first time, investment and commercial opportunities are being introduced in the Hatta Dam area, specifically at the Sustainable Waterfalls. This marks a significant step in strengthening the local economy and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs. The initiative creates a supportive business environment that generates unique job opportunities for citizens, fosters new projects, and enables productive families and residents to expand their small businesses. These opportunities will drive Hatta’s economic development and open the door for a new generation of entrepreneurs to grow their ventures.”

Dubai Municipality invites all citizens residing in Hatta to submit applications at www.dm.gov.ae/business. Selection will be based on clear eligibility criteria set by the evaluation committee.

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls is a major tourist attraction within the Hatta Dam area. It features cascading water from the upper dam of the Hatta Hydroelectric Plant flowing over a mosaic mural — the largest of its kind in the world — depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The mural spans 2,199 square metres and comprises over 1.2 million pieces of natural marble.