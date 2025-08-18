ECAE summer camp promotes Emirati heritage, digital innovation

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has hosted its 2025 summer camp, themed “Bridging Generations: Honouring the Past, Innovating the Future,” at the ECAE FabLab in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the college’s Continuing Education Centre and aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community initiative, the camp offered students aged 12-17 a unique hands-on experience that blended traditional Emirati crafts with cutting-edge digital fabrication technologies.

Over two weeks, participants engaged in a variety of interactive activities that deepened their understanding of the nation’s rich cultural heritage while equipping them with practical skills for the future.

Students had the opportunity to work with advanced tools such as laser cutters, computer-aided design (CAD) software, and artificial intelligence applications, learning how to transform heritage patterns into innovative modern designs.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, "By integrating heritage with innovation, this summer camp provides students with the skills and experiences they need to contribute meaningfully to their communities and honour the UAE’s rich cultural legacy. This initiative assumes particular significance this year, as it is designated as the Year of Community.”

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority was the official partner for the cultural workshop. A highlight of the camp was the final showcase event, where students presented their completed projects to peers, parents, and special guests, underscoring the importance of community, innovation, and cultural pride.

Since its establishment in 2014, the Continuing Education Centre at ECAE has offered approximately 344 programmes, benefiting more than 7,000 children and supporting lifelong learning.