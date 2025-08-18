Abu Dhabi Awards launches 'Goodness in Motion' initiative in celebration of its 20th anniversary

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Awards has officially launched the "Goodness in Motion" mobile outreach initiative in celebration of its 20th anniversary, and in alignment with the UAE Year of Community.

The initiative aspires to take the spirit of Abu Dhabi Awards across all Emirates through planned visits to malls, schools and various construction sites.

The Goodness in Motion tour, which runs until 17th September, will make stops across the Emirates to connect with community members of all ages and backgrounds.

Starting today in Umm Al Qaiwain, the tour will engage community members from diverse backgrounds and age groups, offering giveaways and raising awareness about the Abu Dhabi Awards, highlighting its mission to honour inspiring individuals and highlight their positive contributions to the community.

In keeping with the UAE’s Year of the Community theme, “Hand in Hand,” the Goodness in Motion initiative aims to inspire kindness, encourage generosity, and strengthen community connections. Through this initiative, the Abu Dhabi Awards invites members of the community to nominate citizens and residents whose noble actions have left a positive and lasting impact on the society.

HH/KN