Marwan Al Mheiri appointed as General Manager of Emirates Institute of Finance

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Marwan Al Mheiri as its General Manager.

With more than 23 years of extensive experience in global banking and financial services, Al Mheiri brings a distinguished track record of leading transformative projects across international markets, fostering talent development, and driving growth within the financial sector.

Al Mheiri will drive the institute's strategic direction, focusing on cultivating the skills of the national workforce for pivotal leadership positions and furthering Emiratisation initiatives within the sector.

Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated strategic insight, an innovative mindset, and a commitment to excellence, all of which will be instrumental as EIF continues its mission to empower the financial sector with world-class training, knowledge, and leadership.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for EIF as the organisation advances its strategic initiatives to support the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy, enhance Emiratisation efforts, and drive innovation in financial education and professional development.