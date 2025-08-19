EHS strengthens anti-smoking awareness, prevention programmes

DUBAI, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) continues its efforts to combat smoking and curb its spread in society through integrated awareness initiatives, tailored cessation support, and the promotion of the best health practices to prevent diseases linked to both traditional and modern tobacco products.

EHS currently operates 17 smoking cessation clinics across the UAE, with the number of beneficiaries rising by 53 percent this year compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to comprehensive treatment and awareness programmes that combine medical support with behavioural counselling.

The authority has also adopted advanced therapeutic technologies, including biometric monitoring of carbon monoxide levels in the body, and expanded virtual consultations via its smart application to ensure convenient access to cessation services. These efforts have contributed to a 52.6 percent success rate in smoking cessation among beneficiaries, reflecting the effectiveness of the programmes.

Dr. Kareema Alraesi, Director of the Primary Health Care Department at EHS, emphasised EHS’s integrated approach to combating smoking and raising awareness of its risks, which focuses on early intervention, empowering healthcare providers, and expanding cessation services.

She stated, “Tobacco control is a cornerstone of preventing non-communicable diseases. Through our cessation programmes, we integrate support and awareness services into primary care pathways and promote community participation in changing harmful behaviours.”

Dr. Sojoud Alsheraifi, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Project at EHS, highlighted the need to address rising challenges linked to modern tobacco products, stating, “Current efforts require innovative responses rooted in awareness and community support. Through active partnerships between healthcare providers, legislative bodies, educational institutions, and the public, reducing tobacco-related burdens is achievable.”

As part of its 2025–2026 plan, EHS will launch several initiatives, including developing a smart application offering daily treatment plans and reminders for smokers, a dedicated mental health hotline, group therapy sessions, expanded support groups, enhanced training for healthcare professionals, and recognition programmes for successful quitters. The number of clinics will also be expanded.

EHS places priority on community-wide awareness initiatives, particularly targeting youth, to educate on the health risks of smoking, its harmful effects on the body, and prevention methods. Specialised campaigns will highlight the health, social and economic impacts of smoking, while engaging influencers and introducing anti-smoking educational modules in school curricula for students aged 15 and above.