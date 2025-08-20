Ajman Police enhances awareness for school bus drivers

AJMAN, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, has organised a traffic awareness lecture for Emirates Transport school bus drivers on traffic safety and traffic laws, in preparation for the new academic year.

The initiative comes within Ajman Police’s efforts to enhance the safety and security of students and road users.

The Traffic Awareness Branch of the Traffic and Patrols Department implemented the awareness plan targeting Emirates Transport school bus drivers. The lecture explained the guidelines for transporting students by bus in Urdu, addressed violations related to heavy vehicles, and underscored the importance of school bus drivers maintaining student safety.

Awareness leaflets were also distributed in Arabic and English to participants and employees of the company.

