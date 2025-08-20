UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza

GAZA, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, marking World Humanitarian Day, reiterated its commitment to the humanitarian approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, continuing to support the people of Gaza through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The operation focuses on securing basic needs under the difficult conditions faced by residents.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the UAE has established a continuous humanitarian bridge by land, sea and air to deliver food, medicine and relief supplies. The support has also included operating bakeries and community kitchens serving thousands of families, alongside initiatives to alleviate hunger, as well as providing essential support for children.

The UAE has extended its assistance to the healthcare sector, supplying hospitals, international organisations and medical institutions with medical supplies, while also establishing field hospitals in Rafah and Al Arish to offer emergency treatment and care for patients and the injured.

In addition, support covered infrastructure and essential services, including projects to drill wells, maintain water pipelines and launch the Lifeline Water Supply Project, designed to ensure reliable water sources for displaced populations, reflecting the values symbolised by Zayed Humanitarian Day.

Despite the difficulties in bringing aid into Gaza, the UAE has continued its humanitarian response. Food was purchased from local markets to help families and keep community kitchens operating for thousands of displaced people. The Birds of Goodness operation was also launched, showing determination to deliver assistance in challenging conditions and highlighting the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian commitment.