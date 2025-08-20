China's new digital consumption thrives in Jan-July period

BEIJING, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) -- China's digital consumption experienced remarkable growth in the first seven months of 2025, fuelled by advancements in digital infrastructure such as 5G and artificial intelligence, alongside the expansion of diverse consumer scenarios.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), nationwide, over 300,000 digital classrooms have been established, equipping elderly people with essential skills to use AI for checking information, preventing fraud, and recording stories.

With the deep integration of new-generation information technologies such as 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things in the elderly care sector, revenue from smart elderly care technology services and the manufacturing of smart and wearable devices for seniors increased by 33.7 percent and 32.6 percent, respectively, in the first half of the year.

Additionally, digital consumption scenarios continue to expand, with new products like smartphones, smart home devices, and AI glasses gaining traction.

In July, the added value of smart drone manufacturing and smart vehicle equipment manufacturing increased year-on-year by 80.8 percent and 21 percent, respectively, while civilian drone production grew by 18.9 percent on a yearly basis, further expanding the digital consumption landscape.

Emerging models of digital consumption are also flourishing, with data indicating that mobile internet traffic has achieved double-digit growth for six consecutive months. In the first seven months of 2025, both instant retail and live e-commerce transaction volumes experienced double-digit growth across various sectors, including food, beauty, pharmaceuticals, and travel, closely aligning with evolving consumer demands.