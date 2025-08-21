Dubai Sports Council celebrates Emirati Women’s Day via ‘Dubai Mallathon’

DUBAI, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Sports Council is set to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day on 27th August with a special walk and run event at Dubai Mall, as part of the ‘Dubai Mallathon’ initiative.

The initiative, launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is a community-wide activity open to women of all nationalities and fitness levels.

The Council has invited women to take part in this initiative held in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day. The occasion is organised under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “The Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), under the theme ‘Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years’ marking the 50th anniversary of the General Women’s Union.

These celebrations represent a national tribute to the community partnership and the sustained achievements of Emirati women over five decades, reinforcing the UAE’s vision to foster national solidarity and affirm women’s role as essential partners in the country’s development.

The ‘Dubai Mallathon’ initiative extends beyond Dubai Mall, with activities held daily at nine of Dubai’s leading shopping destinations.

To encourage community participation, safe, fully equipped indoor routes have been designated for walking and running.

