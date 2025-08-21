'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ practical training

ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has issued Ministerial Resolution No. (173) of 2025, setting a unified regulatory framework for governing practical training programmes in higher education institutions (HEIs). The resolution seeks to align higher education outcomes with labour market needs and ensure the quality and effectiveness of such training programmes.

The new decision introduces an integrated governance system that aligns practical training with national development priorities, enhancing transparency, accountability and the quality of higher education.

Dr. Mohammed Al Mualla, Undersecretary of MoHESR, noted that the decision highlights the Ministry’s commitment to advancing practical training, ensuring graduates gain skills aligned with key economic sectors.

He said, “Practical training bridges theory and real-world experience, equipping students with the skills needed to succeed and innovate in the workforce. The resolution provides clear governance frameworks, ensuring the programmes offer structured, hands-on training that prepares students for the future.”

Dr. Al Mualla added, “The new framework bolsters collaboration between HEIs and training providers in the public and private sectors, ensuring high-quality, safe and engaging training under experienced supervision. It establishes effective oversight to guarantee meaningful outcomes, preparing graduates with the knowledge and practical skills they need to contribute to driving the country’s sustainable development.”

The decision sets clear obligations for HEIs to strengthen practical training governance. It emphasises cooperation with training providers to ensure programmes meet students’ needs and institutional goals, guarantees safe and suitable training environments and requires supervisors - both at institutions and training providers’ premises - to be qualified, experienced and capable of effectively assessing student performance.

Additionally, the resolution requires HEIs to develop clear training plans, formalise agreements with training providers and monitor student performance through interim and final assessments as well as field visits. Relevant entities must also maintain comprehensive records, submit detailed reports and implement robust oversight mechanisms for practical training programmes.

The decision supports the UAE’s vision of a competitive, innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy, aligning with global best practices in higher education. It seeks to prepare graduates to excel professionally, lead across sectors, contribute to a sustainable future for the UAE and compete both regionally and internationally.