Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan

CAIRO, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – The League of Arab States has strongly condemned the plan approved by the Israeli government in the area known as E1 east of Jerusalem, stressing that the plan represents a real threat to the prospects of realising the two-state solution and establishing a contiguous Palestinian state.

In a statement issued today, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, said that the settlement project divides the West Bank and undermines the territorial continuity of the Palestinian state, describing it as a long-standing dream of the Israeli right aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He affirmed the necessity for the international community to confront this dangerous settlement project, emphasizing that protecting the two-state solution is a top priority, especially since the alternative is the continuation of violence and instability.

Aboul Gheit stressed that Israel’s approval of this plan once again reveals the extremely expansionist nature of the ruling group.