Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Indiana, Oklahoma

RIYADH, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Saudi Ministry of Defense has signed the State Partnership agreement with the US National Guard of Indiana and Oklahoma.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense by the Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, and on behalf of the US side, it was signed by Chief of the US National Guard Bureau Gen. Steven Nordhaus; Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard Maj. Gen Thomas Mancino; and Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Lawrence Munich.

The agreement falls within the State Partnership Programme (SPP) of the US Department of Defense, which includes more than 115 international partnerships around the world. It aims to enhance defense and security cooperation through training, exchange of expertise, and support for security and stability efforts.

The agreement covers several key areas, most notably developing joint defense capabilities, enhancing the readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces, participating in joint military exercises, developing leadership and strategic planning, enhancing emergency response and disaster management, and building sustainable institutional partnerships.

Future initiatives include exchanging visits, conducting joint field training in both countries, officer exchange programs, sharing expertise, and organizing specialized workshops in leadership and planning, artificial intelligence, and crisis management, in addition to community and cultural projects that enhance cooperation and rapprochement between the two sides.