Community run at ADNEC kick-starts excitement for Open Masters Games

ABU DHABI, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Road to the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 gained momentum this week as runners of all ages and abilities took part in a community run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), held as part of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports and organised by the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Participants competed in 1km, 3km and 5km races in a fully air-conditioned indoor arena, united by a shared commitment to fitness, movement and community spirit. From first-time joggers to experienced athletes, the event was a joyful celebration of active living and built excitement ahead of the region’s first-ever Open Masters Games.

"The energy at ADNEC was truly inspiring," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Senior Project Manager, Abu Dhabi Sports Council. “This community-run perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 – bringing people together through sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and building anticipation for what will be a landmark event for the UAE. Our participation in Abu Dhabi Summer Sports has been instrumental in connecting with the community and sharing our vision for a healthier and more active future.”

This successful community engagement comes as the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 draws closer, with the opening ceremony now less than 200 days away. Set to be the largest and most diverse international sports event ever held in the Middle East, the Games will take place across more than 20 venues from 6-15 February 2026, with over 25,000 expected participants competing across 33 sports, including four traditional sports celebrating the UAE’s rich heritage.

The Games are highly inclusive, open to everyone aged 30 or older, and are designed to create a vibrant platform for social connection, healthy living, and excellence that transcends age limits. The event is expected to bring together more than 100 nationalities, fostering multiculturalism, intergenerational dialogue, diversity, healthy living, and longevity, particularly amongst the older generation.

