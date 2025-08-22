Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

ABU DHABI, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Seer Marine, a frontrunner in advanced maritime solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has announced the roll-out of its comprehensive AI transformation strategy.

This initiative positions AI at the core of the company’s next growth chapter, introducing smarter systems to advance automation in shipbuilding, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), fleet management, logistics, and operational efficiency.

In parallel, Al Seer Marine has also become the first UAE maritime entity to deploy an AI-powered, non-voting Board Observer named NOVA (Neural Oversight & Virtual Automation).

NOVA strengthens governance by enabling live boardroom queries, scenario modelling, budgeting support, and automated oversight of subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Developed by Aleria, NOVA transforms fragmented financial, operational, and market data into real-time strategic insight. It leverages AI to continuously learn, flag anomalies, and generate predictive insights, empowering the Board with intelligent oversight that enhances vessel readiness and operational safety.

Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine, said, “AI is becoming foundational to Al Seer Marine’s operational DNA. From fleet management and shipbuilding to USVs and advanced manufacturing, we are integrating AI across every facet of our operations.

The power of AI enables us to maximise efficiency, improve safety, and elevate performance across all areas of our business. The launch of NOVA represents the next step in this journey, turning data into real-time intelligence that strengthens both our day-to-day operations and our long-term competitiveness.”

As a non-voting observer, NOVA enhances board engagement through live queries, scenario modelling, and predictive analysis. It synthesises structured and unstructured data across ERP systems, spreadsheets, documents, databases, and live market feeds into insights that support faster and smarter decisions.

Eric Leandri, CEO of Aleria, said, “With the deployment of Al Seer Marine’s NOVA AI Observer powered by Aleria, we continue our commitment to practical AI solutions that enhance efficiency, and strategic decision-making. By leveraging real-time data and predictive insights, NOVA ensures Al Seer Marine’s leadership can address challenges and opportunities with greater precision and speed. This deployment is a crucial part of our strategy to drive AI integration across various sectors in the UAE market.”

The rollout of NOVA builds on IHC’s pioneering success with Aiden Insight, launched in 2024 and evolved in 2025 into the UAE’s first sovereign, on-premise AI Board Observer. NOVA inherits that foundation and applies it within the maritime domain, offering board-level visibility into capital structure, predictive fleet performance, supply chain intelligence, and regulatory alignment.

NOVA’s deployment at Al Seer Marine represents more than a technical upgrade - it marks the beginning of a larger transformation. This futuristic system will optimise commercial fleet management and asset utilisation and reduce operational costs, while streamlining shipbuilding projects and mitigating supply chain risks.

The AI system will help introduce innovative customer experiences to enhance yacht management services and elevate USV manufacturing and 3D printing to maintain the company's leading position through continuous adoption of latest technologies.

