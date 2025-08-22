SCLD to launch awareness campaign on ADHD in September

SHARJAH, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties (SCLD) is preparing to launch its national awareness campaign on learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The campaign, which will run for four months, from September to December 2025, is one of the most prominent educational initiatives in the country.

It aims to raise community awareness about the nature of learning difficulties and ADHD, and to enable educational institutions and families to support students with learning difficulties in scientific and comprehensive ways.

The campaign will begin in September with prominent events, including participation in the Government Communication Forum, with October being dedicated to raising awareness about ADHD.

The campaign follows a comprehensive and gradual approach, based on key pillars, including intensive field visits to educational and government institutions across all emirates.

It also includes specialised training workshops for educational staff and guidance sessions for families, supported by extensive media coverage through television interviews, and a comprehensive digital campaign broadcasting weekly educational videos and publishing inspiring stories for parents and students to support the initiative's humanitarian mission.

Dr. Hanadi Al Suwaidi, Director of SCLD, emphasised that the campaign embodies the centre's comprehensive vision for advocacy and empowerment, aiming to bring about a radical shift in society's perception and approach to learning difficulties and ADHD. She explained that the centre's vision is focused on viewing learning difficulties and ADHD as obstacles that can be overcome through the provision of appropriate programs and proper support.

Dr. Al Suwaidi pointed out that the campaign seeks to establish the concept of actual empowerment rather than traditional care, explaining that the goal is to empower students with learning difficulties and ADHD to become active and influential members of society, contributing their creativity and energy to comprehensive development.

She also noted that the success of the awareness campaign depends on strategic partnerships and generous support from sponsors and collaborators, which constitutes a real addition to awareness efforts and leaves a positive and sustainable educational footprint in the UAE.

The campaign's list of government and community partners includes the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Department of Social Services, and the Sharjah Education Academy. The campaign also receives key support from sponsors: the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Cooperative Society, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Media City “Shams”, and Dragon Oil.

