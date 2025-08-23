Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza

GAZA, 23rd August 2025 (WAM) -- At least 19 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured at dawn on Saturday when the Israeli forces bombed tents for displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, according to local sources.

WAFA News Agency reported that Israeli artillery shelled tents for displaced people in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Yunis, killing 17 people, including six children and an infant, and wounding others.

An Israeli drone struck a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding others.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said today that famine in Gaza City can be stopped.

“Reverse the ongoing catastrophe - flood Gaza with a massive scale-up of aid through the United Nations, including UNRWA,” the agency said in a statement on X.

“UNRWA’s warehouses alone in Jordan and Egypt are full,” it added, confirming that there is enough food, medicines and hygiene supplies ready to fill 6,000 trucks.

UNRWA stressed the need for Israel to allow the immediate entry of aid into Gaza.