UAE-Angola: A promising development partnership

ABU DHABI, 24th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the friendly Republic of Angola marks an important milestone in strengthening UAE–Angola relations across various vital fields, in a way that serves development priorities and brings prosperity and growth to both nations and their peoples.

The bilateral relations between the two countries articulates a significant aspect of the UAE’s growing partnership with the African continent in general, aimed at supporting prosperity in Africa and contributing to its efforts to confront future challenges and develop innovative solutions.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1997, ties between the two countries have witnessed steady growth. Bilateral meetings and official visits exchanged between the leadership and officials of both nations have been a positive driving force for progress in joint cooperation.

Relations between the UAE and Angola have been characterised by close cooperation and coordination at all levels. To strengthen this partnership, the two countries signed several bilateral agreements, including:

The Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation on Income Tax and Tax Evasion (8 February 2018),

The Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Mutual Investments (5 April 2017),

The Bilateral Aviation Cooperation Agreement (21 April 2021).

The UAE is keen to strengthen its economic relations with Angola through substantial investments in vital sectors such as energy, technology, and maritime logistics, while opportunities also remain available for expansion in other areas, most notably food security and agriculture.

The UAE’s non-oil trade with Angola reached USD 2.2 billion in 2024, marking a growth of 36.3% compared to 2019.

Economic relations have advanced significantly since 2021, when several memoranda were exchanged, including:

A cooperation MoU between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water to explore the development of solar energy and storage projects.

A Letter of Intent between Abu Dhabi Ports and Angola’s Ministry of Transport to cooperate in transport and related sectors.

An MoU between EDGE Group and the Government of Angola on future cooperation.

An MoU between Presight and the Government of Angola on digital transformation.

In 2023, Abu Dhabi Ports Group signed key strategic agreements with leading Angolan institutions, including:

A framework agreement with Angola’s Ministry of Transport for the joint development of maritime services and infrastructure nationwide.

A preliminary agreement to establish a joint venture with “Unicargas,” a state-owned logistics and transport company that operates the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Luanda — Angola’s main port, through which around 70% of international imports and 80% of non-oil exports pass.

Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), part of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, signed two financing agreements with the Government of Angola worth AED 445 million, to establish data centers and a cloud computing platform using advanced technology, as well as to install and maintain eco-friendly street lighting in the cities of Luanda, Malanje, N’dalatando, and Uíge.

EDGE Group also signed a €1 billion contract under which Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) will construct a fleet of advanced 71-meter frigates for the Angolan Navy.

Dubai Investments announced the signing of an MoU with Abu Dhabi-based E20 Investment to develop 3,750 hectares of agricultural land in Angola, tapping into the country’s agricultural potential and contributing to sustainable growth and economic development.

During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, Masdar signed an agreement with Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water to develop renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 2 GW.

In April 2024, Abu Dhabi Ports Group signed a 20-year concession agreement (extendable by 10 years) with the Luanda Port Authority to modernise and operate the Luanda Multipurpose Terminal. The Group will invest USD 251 million between 2024–2026 to upgrade the terminal and develop a logistics services hub, with potential investments rising to USD 379 million over the concession period, subject to market demand.

Alongside economic initiatives, the UAE has launched several projects supporting Angola’s health, education, and digital transformation sectors. In January, the UAE sent 25 ambulances and medical equipment and supplies to Angola as part of its USD 220 million Global Initiative to support Africa’s healthcare sector.

DP World Foundation implemented a project to renovate schools, build a new library, and distribute school supplies in Luanda, with a cost of USD 250,000. Meanwhile, “The Digital School,” one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced a partnership with Angola to provide education opportunities for children in rural and underserved areas using advanced technologies and digital learning applications.

