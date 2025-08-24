Dubai Municipality completes landmark project to develop three heritage tourist trails in Deira’s markets

DUBAI, 24th August, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has announced the completion of a landmark heritage development project in Deira’s markets, which includes the creation of three heritage tourist trails covering a total length of 1,784 metres at a cost of nearly AED9.5 million. The project preserves the historic character of traditional markets while enhancing the visitor experience and supporting more than 500 shops within Deira’s Grand Souq.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to protect the city’s cultural and architectural identity, boost tourism, and highlight the emirate’s rich civilisational heritage. It complements Dubai’s heritage sites and buildings protection programme and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by reinforcing sustainability and integrated urban development.

The three trails — the Gold Souq Trail (995 metres), the Al Ahmadiya School Heritage Axis (430 metres), and the Spice Souq Axis (359 metres) — span 25,800 square metres and connect seven traditional markets, including the Herbs Market, Spice Souq, Utensils Souq, Perfume Market, Carpets Market, Textiles Souq, and Household Market, in addition to the Gold Souq and the Al Ahmadiya area.

The project links these markets with surrounding historic landmarks, creating an immersive visitor journey that integrates culture, shopping, and tourism.

Enhancements included the rehabilitation of public spaces, the installation of fabric shading structures covering 210 square metres, and a canopy behind Bin Naeem Mosque covering 200 square metres. The project also upgraded shop façade lighting, installed 38 column-mounted signboards and 154 floor markings, and enhanced 770 square metres of pavements. Three public squares were further developed with new seating areas and improved amenities.

The Municipality ensured the use of authentic local materials, such as sarooj (lime-based plaster), in restoring market structures and façades, maintaining their cultural integrity. Wooden shading was restored and open areas upgraded to improve both visitor comfort and the visual appeal of the markets.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Deira, with its heritage and traditional markets, is an inseparable part of Dubai’s cultural and historical identity. This project honours that deep-rooted legacy while keeping pace with the present and future. It reinforces Dubai’s global standing as a cultural and tourism hub, offering experiences that combine authenticity with innovation.”

“The project was carried out with meticulous attention to detail to ensure every feature reflects the area’s history and uniqueness. It enriches the journey for residents and visitors eager to discover Dubai’s past through its bustling markets — spaces where heritage, culture, and commerce converge — while also enhancing economic growth and supporting traders and investors.”

The heritage tourist trails project integrates shopping with cultural exploration, underscoring Dubai Municipality’s commitment to preserving history while enhancing the emirate’s tourism appeal and supporting its role as a global cultural destination.

