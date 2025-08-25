SEWA launches student drive on saving power, water

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has launched its annual programme to promote the rational use of electricity and water, coinciding with the start of the new school year.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among more than 3,000 students across private and public schools in Sharjah, focusing on efficient practices and responsible consumption.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Director of Media and Communication at SEWA, said the programme reflects the authority’s commitment to supporting sustainability efforts in Sharjah, contributing to environmental goals, conserving natural resources, and reducing carbon emissions.

Saif Al Naqbi, Head of the Education and Awareness Department, explained that the programme includes school visits, cartoon character appearances, and the distribution of educational gifts encouraging conservation practices.

SEWA has called on all schools in Sharjah to actively engage with the programme, emphasising that joint efforts can make a real difference in protecting the environment and ensuring a more sustainable future.