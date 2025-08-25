Dubai to host GCC workshop on tackling online drug promotion

DUBAI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, in cooperation with the Criminal Information Centre on Drugs for the GCC, will organise a workshop titled “Preventing the Exploitation of Social Media for Drug Promotion” this October in Dubai.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, explained that the workshop is being held in line with the resolutions of the GCC Ministers of Interior, during their 41st meeting in Doha last November. The workshop will focus on the best approaches to counter the misuse of social media platforms in the illegal sale and promotion of drugs.

He noted that the workshop will address key strategies, methods, and the exchange of expertise and experiences aimed at curbing drug trafficking through social media and the internet. It will also deliver recommendations that enhance capabilities to confront this phenomenon, safeguard communities, and protect social media platforms from the negative consequences of such misuse.

Meanwhile, Dr. Brigadier Abdulrahman Sharaf Al Memari, Director of the Hemaya International Centre, stressed that the initiative reinforces the principle of shared social responsibility in combating drugs and minimising their harm, ensuring that social media continues to serve as a positive tool for communication, connection, and the exchange of cultures that enrich moral and human values across societies.

Brigadier Al Memari also confirmed that invitations will be extended to all social media companies operating in the UAE to take part in the workshop. Their participation will focus on cooperation to develop joint recommendations that achieve shared goals, including safeguarding users, combating harmful content, enhancing transparency, protecting privacy, and strengthening social responsibility.