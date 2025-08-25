TRENDS highlights role of think tanks in developing Greater Eurasian Partnership

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory took part in the forum “Greater Eurasian Partnership: Development Strategy” through its office in Russia. The event was organised by the International Organisation for Eurasian Cooperation (IOEC) in Moscow.

The forum witnessed the participation of more than 130 academic speakers from 55 countries, among them Pankin Aleksandr, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

In the opening session, Dr. Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, highlighted the role of think tanks in contributing to the development of the Greater Eurasian Partnership. He underlined that think tanks and research centres play a developmental role in shaping the future and building cross-border strategic partnerships, including the Greater Eurasian Partnership.

Dr. Al-Ali explained that, considering these transformations, the importance of think tanks has grown, transcending their role as mere research entities. They are now strategic bridges connecting decision-makers in governments, the business sector, and academic institutions. They represent platforms that facilitate creative interaction between visions and experiences, transforming ideas into actionable policies.

He also noted that TRENDS is keen to enhance its role as a platform for knowledge exchange and building trust by providing evidence-based analyses, scientific foundations, methodologies, and approaches based on accurate data.